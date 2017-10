మీ వల్ల లాభం లేదు, వెళ్లిపోండి: పాక్ మంత్రిని తిప్పి పంపించిన ప్రణబ్

National

Srinivas G

English summary

Former president Pranab Mukherjee had called visiting Pakistani foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi out of a press conference just after the 26/11 terror attack in Mumbai and told him to return to his country immediately. Mukherjee, who was then the external affairs minister, made this revelation in his new book, the third volume of his autobiography, The Coalition Years, 1996-2012, which was launched on Friday evening.