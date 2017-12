National

Garrapalli Rajashekhar

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

After much struggle, my nomination for the RK Nagar election is finally accepted.... Truth Always Triumphs !! #JusticeServed #DemocracyPrevails

English summary

The Election Commission on Tuesday cited 'technical' reasons for rejecting actor Vishal Krishna's nomination as an independent candidate for the December 21 RK Nagar bypoll, but later in the day, cancelling its earlier decision, allowed him to contest from the same.