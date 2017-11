నేడే హిమాచల్ ప్రదేశ్ అసెంబ్లీ ఎన్నికలు: ఆ సెంటిమెంట్ కలిసొచ్చేనా?

National

The traditional rivals, Congress and the BJP will go to polls which will be held in a single phase in Himachal Pradesh today. The polling will begin at 8 am at all 68 seats in the Himachal Pradesh with traditional rivals, with a total of 337 candidates including 62 MLAs are in the fray. The high-voltage campaign ended on November 7.