టెక్కీలకు శుభవార్త! మొట్టమొదటిసారిగా కర్ణాటకలో ట్రేడ్‌ యూనియన్‌ ఏర్పాటు!

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Trade unions trying to mobilise technology employees grappling with drastic changes confronting India’s IT industry have made their first breakthrough. The labour commission of Karnataka, home to the country’s largest tech hub in Bengaluru, has certified the formation of the Karnataka State IT/ITES Employees Union (KITU) under the Trade Union Act, 1926, and Karnataka Trade Unions Regulations, 1958. “This is a significant moment for us, being the first dedicated IT employee union,” said Vineeth Vakil, general secretary of KITU, which presently has about 250 members. “The formation of the union was possible because there were enough number of IT employees facing (various) issues. We will be able to address these issues with vigour with the formation of an IT union.”