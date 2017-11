శుభవార్త: మళ్లీ జియో ఫోన్ బుకింగ్స్ ప్రారంభం, కానీ వారికి మాత్రమే...

National

Ramesh Babu



Reliance JioPhone is, in all likelihood, coming back for those who tried but couldn't get their hands on one earlier. The company is likely to start selling the 4G feature phone again after a long pause in sales. In the first phase of sales, Reliance Jio managed to sell 6 million devices within a very short period. The company is now focusing on the 10 million buyers that registered their interest in the device after it went out of stock. Interested buyers started receiving messages with a link that will take them to Reliance Jio's website. So far, Business Today has not received any official confirmation from Reliance Jio.