ఢిల్లీలో లాక్ డౌన్ మళ్ళీ పొడిగింపు ... వారం రోజుల పాటు పొడిగించిన కేజ్రీ సర్కార్

Amid rise in coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in the capital city, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the existing lockdown in Delhi, which was supposed to end on May 3, will be extended by one week. Lockdown in Delhi was first imposed on April 19 for one week, The April 19 lockdown was put in place till April 26, but was further extended by the state government till May 3.