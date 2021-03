జమ్మూ కాశ్మీర్ లో భారీ ఉగ్ర కుట్ర విచ్ఛిన్నం .. ఉగ్రవాదుల నెట్ వర్క్ పై మెరుపు దాడులు, ఏడుగురు అరెస్ట్

English summary

Jammu and Kashmir police have foiled a major terror conspiracy. Terrorist network was broken and terrorist comrades were arrested. Jammu and Kashmir police and security forces jointly conducted a surprise raid in Shopian in south Kashmir. During the raids, seven accomplices of the terrorists were arrested and a large quantity of ammunition and weapons were seized from them. Police seized two hand grenades, three AK-type magazines and 105 rounds of bullets from their possession.