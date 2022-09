Viral Video: ఏమిటీ అన్యాయం.. సాయం చేస్తే దాడి చేశాడు.. వీడియో వైరల్..

A man in an apartment in Gurgaon got stuck in Lift for 3-4minutes.

Security Guard helped him get out of Lift.

But rather than thanking him, the man repeatedly slapped the guard.



"सांप/बिच्छू तो बेवजह ही बदनाम हैं, असली ज़हर तो कुछ इंसानों में मिलता है।"pic.twitter.com/WHk9oCRaSi