షాక్: ఎమ్మెల్యే చెంప ఛెళ్లుమనిపించిన లేడీ కానిస్టేబుల్(వీడియో)

#WATCH Shimla: Congress MLA Asha Kumari assaults woman constable, gets slapped back. She was being allegedly denied entry by Police in Rahul Gandhi's review meeting (amateur video) pic.twitter.com/puvMRnHKss

English summary

A Congress MLA, stuck in a ruckus in Shimla, was seen on video slapping a woman constable. Not willing to back down, the constable slapped the MLA back.