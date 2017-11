‘ఐఫోన్‌ ఎక్స్’లో.. అద్భుతమైన ఫీచర్‌ ఏమిటో తెలుసా?

International

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Apple iPhone X (iPhone 10) will go on sale from November 3. In India, the starting price for iPhone X will be Rs 89,000. One of the highlights of the Apple iPhone X is that it doesn’t have TouchID, instead it comes with Face ID. This is a new form of biometric recognition to unlock the device. Like the Samsung Galaxy Note 8, S8 series, the iPhone X will recognise a user’s face and unlock the iPhone. But how secure is Face ID on Apple iPhone X? How will Apple deal with privacy issues when it comes to storing such information? The company had put out a detailed paper explaining the security features with Apple Face ID in September this year. Here’s a detailed look at some questions and answers around Apple iPhone X’s Face ID feature.