ఉత్తరకొరియాలో కంపించిన భూమి, మరో అణుపరీక్ష!? అది హైడ్రోజన్ బాంబు ఎఫెక్టా? ఇక యుద్ధం తప్పదా?

Ramesh Babu

English summary

A series of earthquakes in North Korea have sparked fears the country may have conducted another nuclear weapons test, although experts said the tremors were natural. China was first to announce the seismic events and said the larger 3.4 magnitude quake was a “suspected explosion”. However, an official at South Korea’s meteorological agency said its initial analysis of the tremor, which it put at magnitude 3.0, showed it was a natural quake and other experts doubted the temblors were related to a weapons test.The intense scrutiny of any earthquakes in North Korea highlight rising tensions in the region as Donald Trump and Kim Jong-un engage in an escalating war of words.