షాకింగ్: చిన్న బ్రెడ్డు ముక్క దొంగిలించిందని.. బలవంతంగా మద్యం తాగించి, సజీవంగా కాల్చి...

A man in China has force-fed alcohol to rat and then burned it alive for stealing a piece of bread from his home, a media report said on Thursday. The horrific video posted online shows the rat tied up against a grate as the man forced-fed 'Baijiu', an alcoholic drink, to the defenseless creature. Seconds later, the man sets fire to the rat and starts to shout. “Look at you, not leaving a drop of wine to me, drink it up! ‘See how you ate the bread! Now I see how you like it with a bit of fire!,” The Metro quoted him as saying in the video. After burning the poor rat, Shi turns the camera on himself to ‘explain’ his horrendous act.