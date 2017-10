ముంబై పేలుళ్ల సూత్రధారి హఫీజ్‌ సయీద్ గృహ నిర్బంధం పొడిగింపు

International

Pakistan on Thursday extended the detention of the chief suspect in the 2008 Mumbai attacks for a month, government officials said. Firebrand cleric Hafiz Saeed, who heads the Jamaat-ud-Dawa (JuD) group and has a $10 million US bounty on his head, has been under house arrest since January following a government crackdown on the outfit. “Hafiz Saeed’s detention has been extended for a period of one-month,” a senior government official told AFP on condition of anonymity. He said the detention was extended by a three-member review board of Lahore high court headed by Judge Yawar Ali.