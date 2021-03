మున్సిపోల్స్ : నంద్యాలలో బిర్యానీ ప్యాకెట్లలో బంగారు ముక్కుపుడకలు , నెల్లూరులో ఓటుకు నోటు

English summary

Yesterday an Independent candidate was caught in the tempting voters with money and gold nose pins the intention of winning this election anyway. Khande Shyam Sunderlal, who entered the ring as an independent candidate in the 12th ward of Nandyala town, was seen trying to seduce voters with money and gold. Undoubtedly, he put a gold nosepins in biryani bag and distributed it to the voters, urging them to vote for him. Some candidates have lured money to vote in elections.