Telangana

Swetha

English summary

Telangana CM Kalwakuntla Chandra Shekhar Rao thinking about establish Karshak Parishad. In past United AP Government then CM NTR established this system for Presently AP CM Chandrababu. But state high court dismissed NTR proposal while this idea gets popularity to Chandrababu. In this context CM KCR thinks about Karshak parishat while Nalgonda MP Gutha Sukhender Reddy revealed this idea.