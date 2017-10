Telangana

Mahaboob Nagar district TRS organisational activities to be going in crisis. Particularly Panchayat Raj Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, State planning board vice chairman Niranjan Reddy maintain separate groups in Gadwal and Wanaparty districts. Mahaboob Nagar MP Jitender Reddy and MLA Srinivas Goud also revealed their differences openly.