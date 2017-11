Telangana

Narsimha

English summary

Ending days and weeks of suspense, the organisers of Global Entrepreneurship Summit on Saturday announced the list of speakers and the sessions that they would address, a line-up showcasing abundance talent, stories of perseverance with a dash of glamour.From the new Miss World Manushi Chhillar to missile woman Tessy Thomas, sports personalities Sania Mirza and Mithali Raj, to actors Sonam Kapoor, Aditi Rao Hydari and Ram Charan Teja, the list is a mix of professionals who have made it big in their chosen field.