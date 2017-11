గౌతమి స్పీచ్ విన్నర్స్ వాక్

Telangana

Gowthami speech at Life Again Foundation Winners walk 2017 held at Hyderabad. Film star Gowthami, founder of Life Again Foundation conducted this for to raise awareness about cancer. Life Again Foundation's, campaign "Your Walk can Save One More Life " aims to raise awareness about cancer, as well raise funds for prevention program, support services and vital cancer research.