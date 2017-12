Telangana

The 105th edition of the prestigious Indian Science Congress, which was supposed to be held in Osmania University from January 3 to 7 has now been shifted to Manipur Central University at Imphal, thanks to the alleged indifferent attitude of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi government headed by K Chandrasekhar Rao. The reason cited by the Indian Science Congress Association for cancelling the event at Osmania University is the precarious law and order situation on the campus, as indicated by the intelligence department of the KCR government.