ఇవాంకాతో కలిసి వేదికపై కేటీఆర్: రామ్ చరణ్, సానియాల ప్రసంగం

Telangana

Srinivas G

English summary

Hyderabad City is gearing up for Global Entrepreneur Summit which is going to be held soon. Already, the government of Telangana is trying hard to change the city in order to impress the delegates freezing the event. The latest update is that Mega Power Star Ram Charan is going to be a part of the event and will be delivering a speech.