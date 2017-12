అందుకే టీడీపీ నుంచి వచ్చాం: రేవంత్ రెడ్డి, పాలన మానుకోవాలి: డీకే అరుణ వార్నింగ్

Telangana

Srinivas G

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Revanth Reddy, while taking part at the Congress Praja Garjana meet in Achampet mandal of Nagarkurnool district on Sunday, called upon the people, particularly the youth to take part in the upcoming ‘Koluvulakai Kotlata’ meet by Kodandaram, Chairman of Telangana Joint Action Committee (TJAC) to be held next week in Hyderabad.