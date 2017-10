Telangana

Swetha

There is Telangana TDP will divide on alliance with TRS. Actually this proposal comes from TDP President Chandrababu because to defend party in Telangana. Party seniors L Ramana, Motkupally Narasimhulu and others ready truck with TRS. But Revanth Reddy and other leaders not ready this proposal.