19 ఏళ్లకే.. రూ.100 కోట్లు సంపాదించిన భారత సంతతి యువకుడు!

English summary

An Indian-origin teenager has made a fortune by selling houses through his online estate agency business during his school lunch breaks and has become one of UK's youngest millionaires, a media report said. While other youngsters were kicking a ball around the playground, Akshay Ruparelia, 19, was quietly negotiating huge property deals on his mobile, the Daily Mirror reported. He hired a call centre service to answer his company switchboard while he was in class and rang clients back after the school bell rang. Within months, investors were buying shares in Ruparelia's firm "www.doorsteps.co.uk". In little more than a year, the company has been valued at 12 million pounds and the teenager has sold 100 million pounds worth of homes.