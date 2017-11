ఎరవేసి ఇరుక్కుపోయిన మహిళ, ఏడుసార్లు ఫెయిలై.. ఎనిమిదోసారి, ఏం చేసిందంటే..

Nri

A woman offered chocolates and Dh500 as bribe to a Sharjah Police official to help her pass her driving test, a court has heard. The Arab woman offered the bribe to the employee of the department of licensing, with a request to issue her a driving licence despite the fact that she hadn't cleared her driving test. The defendant, who is in her 30s, said at the Sharjah criminal court on Tuesday that the chocolates and cash were just a "gift". "The complainant perceived it as a bribe," she added.During the investigation, the complainant said the defendant told her that she had failed in her driving test seven times. The defendant then offered the cash and chocolates as a bribe to help her pass the driving test.