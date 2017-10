నోట్లరద్దు, జీఎస్టీలతో నో ప్రాబ్లం: పెరుగుతున్న కుబేరుల సంపద

General

Swetha

English summary

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) chairman Mukesh Ambani has topped Forbes’s annual list of India’s 100 richest tycoons with a net worth of $38 billion. Despite the country’s economic hiccups, the combined net worth of India’s 100 wealthiest stood at a whopping $479 billion, a rise of 26 percent from $374 billion in 2016.