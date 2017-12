Grapevine

As superstar Rajinikanth takes the political plunge, Poes Garden is all set to resume its position as the power centre of Tamil Nadu politics. The buzzing political activity in Poes Garden that died down with Jayalalithaa's demise is all set to make a big bang comeback with Rajinikanth announcing his plans of turning Neta.