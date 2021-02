బాణాసంచా ఫ్యాక్టరీలో భారీ పేలుడు .. తీవ్ర దిగ్భ్రాంతి వ్యక్తం చేసిన మోడీ, వెంకయ్యనాయుడు, రాహుల్ గాంధీ తదితరులు

English summary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and many others were shocked by the massive explosion at a fireworks factory in the state of Tamil Nadu. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the state of Tamil Nadu was in deep distress and he was also in mourning with the families of the victims. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu responded and expressed his grief over the loss of many lives in the aftermath of a massive explosion at a fireworks factory. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi responded. Expressed their deepest sympathies to the families of the victims. He tweeted to the Twitter platform that his mind was still thinking about those who were trapped inside..