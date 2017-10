‘అవినీతి’ రఘు: అనంతలో 75ఎకరాలు, ఆరుగురు బినామీలు, 550కోట్లపైనే..

Andhra Pradesh

Garrapalli Rajashekhar

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

A week after the AP Town and Country Planning director G.V. Raghu was sent to remand by the special court of Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) for possessing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income, the sleuths of ACB raided the house of city-based private surveyor Govindarajulu, who is believed to be one of his closest aides, here at Assilametta on Tuesday.