ఎపి రేషన్‌ షాపుల్లో బ్రౌన్‌ రైస్‌?...ప్రభుత్వానికి అధికారుల ప్రతిపాదన!

Andhra Pradesh

oi-Suvarnaraju

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Amaravati: The news is reported that the AP government will soon make a key decision regarding to public health. The lifestyle of people who have changed over time, the cause of eating habits, or the unknown, is that the number of diabetes and obesity peoples is increasing in numbers. So the authorities are thinking that to distribute brown rice in ration shops for people's health.