Andhra Pradesh

Srinivas G

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Hinting at the possibility of the BJP going to the elections on its own in the 2019 elections, its national general secretary P. Muralidhar Rao has said: “The TDP does not occupy the entire electoral and political space in the State and there is adequate room for us to expand our base, and we will strive to do that in the coming days.”