Andhra Pradesh

Narsimha

English summary

The Telugudesam party has been witnessing groups in many constituencies, the reasons are varied. In West Godavari district at Kovvur constituency, such groupism has once again surfaced. The group of ZPTC member Vikramaditya of Annadeverapeta has reportedly developed clashed with the group of minister Jawahar, who launched some of the developmental activities at Annadeverapeta.