యాభై రోజులు పూర్తి చేసుకున్న జగన్ పాదయాత్ర

Andhra Pradesh

Suvarnaraju

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

YSR Congress Party president and Leader of the Opposition in AP, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who embarked on 'Praja Sankalpa Yatra' padayatra on November 6 from YSR Ghat in Idupulapaya in Kadapa district, completed 50 days of his padayatra in Chittoor district on Tuesday. According to reports, the YSRCP chief covered more than 650 kms in his 50-day walkathon.