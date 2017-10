మూడున్నరేళ్లు హుష్ కాకి! ఎక్కడ వేసిన గొంగడి అక్కడే.. డిజైన్లు కూడా సిద్ధంగానీ ‘అమరావతి’

Andhra Pradesh

Swetha

English summary

It was on October 22 in 2015 that Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid foundation stone for Amaravati, the new capital city of Andhra Pradesh, amidst a lot of fanfare and massive publicity.The Chandrababu Naidu government is learnt to have spent over Rs 25 crore just for the foundation stone laying function.The people were given the impression that the entire area would transform into another Singapore or Manhattan within no time. But what was witnessed in the last two years was virtually nothing.