రాష్ట్రపతిని ఎంతగానో ఆకట్టుకున్న టెక్నాలజీ ...ఆర్టీజిఎస్ ప్రయోజనాలివీ...

Andhra Pradesh

Suvarnaraju

English summary

Indian President Ramnath Kovid is going to visit Amravati today. The President has an item on this tour most half an hour time to observe. That item is RTGS ... Real Time Governance ...The Real Time Governance system to be implemented by the AP Government for better governance is now in the spotlight. The president is also aware of this. That's why the president kovid is going to spend most of the time. All the provinces provided by the AP government for President's RTGS live.