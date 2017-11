Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

English summary

In a letter dated November 10, University Grants Commission (UGC), the higher education authority, has asked 123 Deemed-to-be-Universities to drop the word 'University' from their names. The letter cites a Supreme Court order dated November 3, 2017 and says that the use of word 'University' by Deemed-to-be universities is in violation of the Section 23 of the UGC Act. The court has asked Deemed to be Universities to stop using the word within one month of the issue of the Court order. The Supreme Court had also said then that no deemed-to-be-university can run open and distant learning courses from the next academic year (2018-19) unless it is permitted to do so by the concerned authorities.