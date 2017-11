చెరుకులపాడు నారాయణరెడ్డి హత్యపై జగన్ సంచలనం, 'ఎదురు తిరిగిన' వ్యాఖ్యలు, రెచ్చిన టీడీపీ

Andhra Pradesh

Srinivas G

English summary

YSRCP president YS Jaganmohan Reddy predicted the golden days will be back soon if N Chandrababu Naidu is removed from power. Addressing a gathering at Veldurthy bus stand on Thursday as part 16th day of Praja Sankalpa Yatra, Jaganmohan Reddy said no one in the state was happy with Naidu’s rule.