‘పరప్పన’లో అక్రమాలు నిజమేనా? పెండింగులో విశ్రాంత ఐఏఎస్‌ అధికారి నివేదిక!

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Retired IAS officer Vinay Kumar has submitted a report to the state government on the alleged special treatment meted out to expelled AIADMK leader V K Sasikala and other "erroneous" practices at Bengaluru Central Prisons at Parappana Agrahara.Kumar met chief secretary Subhash Chandra Khuntia on October 21 and submitted a 2000-page enquiry report."I collected information, questioned several people and finalised the report," he told DH. However, he, refused to divulge details of the report and said that authorities concerned would act on the report.Kumar was appointed by the sate government to conduct an enquiry after IPS officer D Roopa highlighted in a report the alleged special privileges given to Sasikala and others inside central jail.