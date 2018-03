యూపీలో బిజెపి ఓటమికి కారణలివే: అతిక్, ఎస్పీ, బిఎస్పీ కొంప ముంచిందా?

National

oi-Narsimha

Gorakhpur, the Uttar Pradesh parliament seat that Yogi Adityanath represented as a BJP lawmaker for two decades before vacating it last year to take over as Chief Minister, has chosen the Samajwadi Party this time. The Samajwadi Party, backed in a rare arrangement by Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party, is also set to win the by-election in Phulpur, the seat vacated by Yogi Adityanath's deputy Keshav Prasad Maurya.