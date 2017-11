National

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Tuesday contested Congress leader Manmohan Singh for calling demonetisation an "organised loot", insisting the exercise was an "ethical drive and a moral step" that made corruption difficult. The loot is what happened in 2G scam, commonwealth games and allocation of coal blocks, whereas demonetisation was an economic exercise based on ethical and moral rationales, Jaitley told reporters here.