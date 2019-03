కశ్మీర్ లో జనరల్ క్యాటగిరీకి 10 శాతం రిజర్వేషన్ .. చట్ట సవరణకు ఆమోదం తెలిపిన కేంద్ర క్యాబినేట్

English summary

The Union Cabinet has approved the Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Amendment Order, 2019. Briefing media after the Cabinet meeting, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said it will serve the purpose of application of relevant provision of the constitution as amended through the constitution (77th Amendment) act, 2019 for Jammu and Kashmir by issuing the constitution Amendment order. He said, once notified, this will pave the way for giving the benefit of promotion in service to the SCs, STs and also extend the reservation of up to 10 per cent for the economically weaker section in educational institution and public employment in addition to the existing reservation in the state. The Cabinet has approved the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Ordinance, 2019.