వీడియో : తాగాడు, సిబ్బంది చెంపచెళ్లుమనిపించాడు.. ఎక్కడో తెలుసా..!!

English summary

a video of a Korean national harassing his employees from Northeast India in Chennai has surfaced on Facebook, following which the local police have registered a case of abuse and harassment. The Korean national, Won ji-Moon runs a guest house in Chennai and employs youth from Northeast. In the video, Won ji-Moon is seen abusing four of his employees and slapping them. The audio is inaudible but he appears to be questioning them about something. The video of the abuse has gone viral on Facebook and various students' groups from Northeast have taken up the matter with concerned authorities. Poujatlung R Panmei, president of Zeliangrong Students Union (Chennai), shared the video on Facebook on August 8. Since then it has received more than 1,000 comments. The union is a local organisation formed to support students from the Northeast. The incident took place on August 5.