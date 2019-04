ఎన్నికల కమిషన్ బ్రాండ్ అంబాసిడర్ కు ఎన్ని కష్టాలో! ఓటు వేయలేకపోయిన రాహుల్ ద్రవిడ్

English summary

Former Indian cricket captain and Bengaluru’s own Rahul Dravid, who was the Karnataka election icon during the 2018 Assembly elections, cannot vote in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. His name has been deleted from the electorate list. Rahul Dravid, who changed his house, got his name deleted in the old constituency in Indiranagar. However, his name was not added in the new constituency list before the deadline. It was during a special drive carried out by the Election Commission that Rahul’s brother Vijay submitted Form 7 (for deletion of names from the list), as the cricketer had then not shifted to his new house in Ashwathnagar in RMV Extension. However, Dravid did not fill Form 6 meant to add his name in the electoral roll from his new place.