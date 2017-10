అవును.. ఆ అల్లర్లు నేనే చేయించాను: ఎట్టకేలకు ఒప్పుకున్న హనీప్రీత్

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s adopted daughter Honeypreet Insan, who is in the custody of Haryana Police, has finally confessed that she had incited the violence in Panchkula on August 25 that killed over 40 people. Sources said she has confessed to the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Haryana Police about her role in the Panchkula violence. Honeypreet revealed that she prepared guide maps of the area. On Tuesday, Honeypreet’s police remand was extended till October 13. Immediately after her arrest, Honeypreet denied charges of rioting and sedition that Haryana Police had filed against her.