ఉత్తరాఖండ్ జలప్రళయం: 10 మంది మృతి, 170 మందికిపైగా గల్లంతు, 2 ప్రాజెక్టులు, 5 వంతెనలు

Indian Air Force shares recce initial report from site of Uttarakhand flash flood Visuals from broken Rishiganga Project Dam near Tapovan (pic 1), road & bridge broken due to Rubble at entrance at Malari valley (pic 2) (Pic source-IAF) pic.twitter.com/4xmMJ1uGL7

English summary

Chamoli, Uttarakhand: Seven people were killed and 170 are still missing, after a glacier break at Joshimath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district triggered massive flooding of the Alaknanda and Dhauliganga rivers on Sunday.