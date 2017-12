National

Swetha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Police today put down protests by BJP and right wing activists who wanted to take out a march as part of Hanuman Jayanti and protested against the 'arrest' of Mysuru-Kodagu Lok Sabha member Pratap Simha. Police said they had rounded up more than 100 local activists asa precautionary measure, after they prepreated for a march on part of Hanuman Jayanti to the local temple in 'sensitive areas'.