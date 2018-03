సోదరితో సంబంధం పెట్టుకున్నాడని.. సుపారీ ఇచ్చి చంపించిన తమ్ముడు

National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

A minor Boy who gave Supari to a gang to kill a man who have relation with his Sister. This incident was taken place in Navi Mumbai. Praveen Farad who is working in a fertilizer factory had a connection with a girl. But this is not at all liked her minor brother. He want to get kill Praveen. Then he approached a Supari Gang and given supari to kill Praveen. They called Praveen and taken him to the hills of Haji Malangarh and killed him. Later Praven's deadbody was found in a drinage. Police involved, investigated and arrested the accused. They told the police that the girl's brother approached them and given Supari to kill Praveen. Police arrested the minor boy also.