National

oi-Garrapalli Rajashekhar

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

If lizards have you screaming and running in the opposite direction, we would warn you not to read any further. On May 16, a massive monitor lizard was found inside a girls hostel at Netaji Subhas Institute of Technology (NSIT) in Dwarka, Delhi. A picture of the reptile was shared on Facebook by The Alliance - NSIT's newspaper. "A monitor lizard was found in one of the third floor rooms of Girls Hostel-1. We request all hostel residents to stay safe and keep their rooms closed," they wrote.