పబ్ ప్రమాదం: రియల్ హీరో, మూడుసార్లు ఏడంతస్తులు ఎక్కి కాపాడాడు

Srinivas G

About 14 People were killed and 55 others suffered injuries due the fire mishap at 'One Above' restaurant in Kamala Mills Complex, Mumbai. Most of the deceased were the guests who attended a Young Woman's Birthday Bash. Structures made of wooden and fibre allowed the fire to spread faster. Lack of separate Emergency Exit complicated the situation. The terrace engulfed in flames within a flash.