పెళ్లి పీటల మీది నుంచి నేరుగా పోలింగ్ కేంద్రానికి..!

English summary

The second phase polling for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 is underway, and people across 95 parliamentary constituencies, spread over 11 states and one union territory are in queue to cast their right to vote. It is majorly during elections that we get to witness patriotism within the nationalities and the spirits only surprise us. While the second phase polling has just begun, a just married couple has captivated netizens. Not only that they look adorable together, but the duo was spotted at Udhampur polling station, straight from their wedding ceremony to cast their vote.