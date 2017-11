మంచి ప్యాకేజీ రాలేదని బీహార్ లాడ్జిలో తెలుగు నిట్ విద్యార్థి ఆత్మహత్య

National

Srinivas G

English summary

A final-year B.Tech student of the National Institute of Technology (NIT) here allegedly committed suicide in his private lodge on Wednesday, police said. Surender P Parthi, an Information Technology (IT) student from Karim Naagar in Telangana, was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his room in Mahendru locality, close to the Institute.